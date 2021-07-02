AMD loses traction and Windows 7 is back, baby: Steam survey June 2021 results – Windows Central

Good things die hard, as can be evidenced by Windows 7’s surge in PC gaming market share over the course of June 2021, according to Steam’s latest survey results. The 64-bit version of the long-since-relevant operating system still commands 4.88% of the Steam userbase ecosphere, thanks to a 2.91% increase over the course of June. That means nearly 5% of gamers (or one out of every 20) are hellbent on sticking with Windows 7 through thick and thin, even though Windows 11 is officially out in the wild.

In less positive news for underdogs fighting to maintain their standings, AMD has lost its 30% share of the market against Intel in the CPU sector, dipping down to 28.41%.

Other interesting results from the hardware survey’s June info include a mysterious spike in the “other” section of the VR category. “Other” went from a little over 1% in May to 14.48% in June. Meanwhile, the Oculus Quest 2 saw an 11.80% dropoff, signaling odd trends, odd stat tracking, or both in the VR sector.

It remains to be seen whether AMD will be able to reclaim its 30% and hold onto that figure for more than a month on the CPU end of its operations. Its stats are still nowhere near its primary competitor on the GPU side, hovering around 15%, while NVIDIA commands a hefty 76%. However, that’s not a strict indicator of the quality of both companies’ offerings; AMD and NVIDIA both make some of the best graphics cards, whether you want something like an RTX 3060 Ti or Radeon RX 6800.