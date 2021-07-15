AMD just delivered on a big promise for FidelityFX Super Resolution – Digital Trends

Less than a month after launching, AMD is expanding support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). Coinciding with the launch of the source code on the GPUOpen platform, AMD is also adding support for the upscaling feature in four more games as well as two game engines.

AMD is rolling out support for the four additional games throughout the next two weeks. The first batch is coming tomorrow, July 16. Arcadegeddon and Necromunda: Hired Gun are the first games to receive support, and AMD will also add the feature to Edge of Eternity and Resident Evil Village over the next two weeks. AMD hasn’t given specific dates for the last two, but Village will receive an update next week and Edge of Eternity will receive an update this month.

Developers now have access to FSR through a few different platforms, too. Starting today, developers working in Unity and Unreal Engine 4 can start experimenting with FSR in their games. A special beta build of Unity is available now with the feature, and Unreal Engine 4 developers can add support to the engine through AMD’s most recent GPUOpen patch.

AMD put together a video demo showing the performance gains in Unity. According to AMD’s numbers, the demo averaged 99 frames per second (fps) at 4K. Turning on FSR to the highest quality mode possible (Ultra Quality), performance jumped to 138 fps. In the most intensive Performance mode, FSR nearly doubled the frame rate with a 189 fps average.

And for developers not working in Unity or Unreal Engine, AMD is making good on its promise to allow anyone to FSR. The source code is now available through the GPUOpen platform for free, allowing any developer to add the upscaling tech to their games. We’ve already seen modders patch FSR into Grand Theft Auto 5 with solid results, so it’s going to be interesting to see what developers can do in the coming months.

FSR is AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. It’s an upscaling feature that works across Nvidia and AMD graphics cards that can boost frame rates by more than double without sacrificing image quality too much. Although it’s not as impressive as DLSS, AMD’s open-source approach could capture more developers looking to implement an upscaling feature in their games.

The feature is currently available in a small list of titles, including Anno 1800, Godfall, and Terminator: Resistance.

