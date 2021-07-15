AMD FSR Unity Demo Shows Off Big 4K FPS Boosts, Ubisoft Talks Using FSR in Far Cry 6 – Wccftech

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution officially launched last month, but the number of games that use the spatial-upscaling tech is still relatively low. Thankfully, that’s set to change, as the next update for the widely-used Unity engine will integrate FSR, allowing thousands of devs to easily implement the upscaling, performance-boosting tech.

To hype up the coming of FSR to Unity, AMD has released a demo video, which shows the performance gains devs can get with the tech. The “Spaceship Demo” runs at around 99fps at 4K with a Radeon RX 6800 XT, but if you flip FidelityFX Super Res on, the demo can run at 138fps at Ultra settings and a whopping 189fps in Performance mode. You can check out the demo for yourself, below.

FideltyFX Super Resolution may not quite be DLSS, but those are still some pretty impressive performance gains. FSR will be available in Unity as of update 2021.2b, which should drop sometime soon. Meanwhile, Ubisoft has also detailed how they’re going to be implementing FSR in the upcoming Far Cry 6…

To push the visual fidelity of [Far Cry 6] and an immersive gaming experience, we’ve been collaborating with AMD to implement next-gen rendering techniques, like DirectX ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX features. When implementing these next-gen features we were challenged, because we want the majority of players an enjoyable smooth experience without having to turn their settings down. Using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution helps us address this problem, because it means more players can enjoy Far Cry 6 with their graphics settings cranked up without compromising framerate. FSR […] is easy to integrate into our development pipeline and it delivers a substantial performance boost while retaining excellent image quality.

Far Cry 6 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS5, Stadia, and Luna on October 7.