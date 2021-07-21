amc-names-ceo-adam-aron-as-chairman

Adam Aron, the chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. who has embraced the company’s recent status as a darling of enthusiastic day traders, will also serve as the company’s chairman, AMC said Wednesday.

Mr. Aron takes over as chairman from Lin Zhang, a senior executive at the Chinese company Dalian Wanda Group Co., which until recently was AMC’s largest shareholder. Wanda Group sold most of its AMC shares two months ago after trading by retail investors contributed to an unlikely recovery in AMC’s share price, following troubles stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and a high debt burden.

AMC shares have surged since January, and Mr. Aron has leaned in to AMC’s central role in the meme-stock trade this year, posting memes of his own on Twitter and addressing himself directly to some of the individual investors who hype up the company on Reddit and other social-media sites. Mr. Aron said in an April interview that he viewed the company’s individual shareholders as “my bosses. They’re who I work for.”

Those shareholders, many of whom needle each other on social media not to sell AMC stock despite significant price moves, served as a financial lifeline for the company as it raced to raise funds while the pandemic was jeopardizing its future.