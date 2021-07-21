Home Business AMC Names CEO Adam Aron As Chairman
Business

AMC Names CEO Adam Aron As Chairman

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
amc-names-ceo-adam-aron-as-chairman

Adam Aron, the chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. who has embraced the company’s recent status as a darling of enthusiastic day traders, will also serve as the company’s chairman, AMC said Wednesday.

Mr. Aron takes over as chairman from Lin Zhang, a senior executive at the Chinese company Dalian Wanda Group Co., which until recently was AMC’s largest shareholder. Wanda Group sold most of its AMC shares two months ago after trading by retail investors contributed to an unlikely recovery in AMC’s share price, following troubles stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and a high debt burden.

AMC shares have surged since January, and Mr. Aron has leaned in to AMC’s central role in the meme-stock trade this year, posting memes of his own on Twitter and addressing himself directly to some of the individual investors who hype up the company on Reddit and other social-media sites. Mr. Aron said in an April interview that he viewed the company’s individual shareholders as “my bosses. They’re who I work for.”

Those shareholders, many of whom needle each other on social media not to sell AMC stock despite significant price moves, served as a financial lifeline for the company as it raced to raise funds while the pandemic was jeopardizing its future.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Coca-Cola Boosts Outlook as Sales Rebound

How Inflation Threatens the Recovery

Delta Variant Isn’t Expected to Dent Robust U.S....

Tumblr Introduces Paid Subscription Tool to Woo Younger...

Summer Travel Seasons Don’t Get Weirder Than This...

The Noncompete Clause Gets a Closer Look

Starter-Home Shortage Extends Beyond Major Cities

JPMorgan gives Jamie Dimon a special stock option...

Coca-Cola beats expectations, raises guidance – MarketWatch

Byju’s acquires reading platform Epic for $500 million...

Leave a Reply