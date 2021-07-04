AMC Is Still Working on Fear the Walking Dead’s Zombie Submarine Spinoff – Screen Rant

Walking Dead zombie submarine spinoff series Dead In The Water is still in the works at AMC and will tell the story of the doomed USS Pennsylvania.

AMC is still working on Fear the Walking Dead’s zombie submarine spinoff, Dead In The Water. First announced in March, Dead In The Water will be a digital series about the ill-fated crew of the submarine introduced in Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 15, “USS Pennsylvania.” By the time the submarine shows up in FTWD, it is a zombie-infested maze being used as part of a world-changing nuclear plot by villain Teddy, played by John Glover. Dead In The Water will explore how it came to be that way.

FTWD showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss are attached to produce the digital series along with Scott Gimple, executive producer of FTWD and chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe. Dead In The Water will be the fourth digital series to tie into FTWD, following 2015’s Flight 462, 2016’s Passage, and 2019’s The Althea Tapes. Jacob Pinion, who wrote The Althea Tapes, will write Dead In The Water as well. Goldberg, Chambliss, and their team are no strangers to spinoffs, as FTWD is, of course, itself a spinoff of The Walking Dead, which will begin its final season in August.

Goldberg announced during a Twitch live stream for TWDUniverse (via ComicBook) that plans for Dead In The Water are in fact very much alive. Goldberg was understandably tight-lipped about specific plot details but indicated that the series would tie into the larger mythology of The Walking Dead universe. Read his full quote below:

“A little bit of this has leaked out into the news, but we are working on telling the backstory of the USS Pennsylvania. I can’t say much other than we’re figuring it out right now. We have a story, we have a script, and we’re just putting the pieces in place. It’s something that we very much hope to make happen and soon because there’s a really cool story of how that crew that we met in Episode 615 [‘USS Pennslyvania’] met that fate, and a few other pieces of the mythology. I won’t say too much beyond that, but I think it’ll be really cool.”

With the addition of Dead In The Water, Goldberg and Chambliss will have to juggle multiple shows as FTWD is heading into season 7 this fall. However, it sounds as though the new digital series is still in its early stages, and while Goldberg did say the team behind the series hopes “to make it happen as soon as possible,” he did not share a potential release date. Until there is further news about casting or filming, it’s safe to assume Dead In The Water is not coming into shore just yet.

If it is done well, a digital series seems like the ideal medium for a self-contained story about the unfortunate crew of the USS Pennsylvania. The submarine setting raises the stakes tremendously, as there will be no easy way for the crew to escape, and of course, anyone who watched this season of FTWD already knows how their story ends. It’s likely that Dead In The Water will last just long enough for viewers to start to care about the crew members before they begin to die off. The latter half of FTWD’s season 6 has been praised for focusing more on individual characters, and if Goldberg and Chambliss continue in that style for Dead In The Water, fans of Fear the Walking Dead who tune in for the spinoff can expect an intense and emotionally affecting story about the doomed submarine crew.

