amc-ditches-its-plans-to-sell-more-stock

New York (CNN Business) AMC, the largest theater chain in the world, announced Tuesday that it is ditching plans to sell 25 million additional shares of its stock.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has withdrawn the proposal from the agenda for its annual shareholder meeting, which takes place later this month. The proposal to authorize more shares was announced in early June.

Adam Aron, AMC’s CEO, wrote about tabling the plans on Tuesday in a series of tweets.

“It’s no secret I think shareholders should authorize 25 million more AMC shares. But what YOU think is important to us. Many yes, many no. AMC does not want to proceed with such a split,” Aron tweeted. “So, we’re canceling the July vote on more shares. And no more such requests in 2021.”

Aron added that the company will be voting on other issues at the shareholder meeting.