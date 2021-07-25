Ambitious AmaZulu FC will fight to be in African Super League – Zungu

The Usuthu boss questioned the criteria which will be used to select clubs that will participate in the continental tournament

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has opened up about the club’s ambitions of playing in the African Super League.

This comes after the continental tournament was approved following an executive board meeting of Caf in Morocco earlier this month.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe has stated that the benefits of the African Super League will be shared and it will extend to every single one of the 54 countries on the continent.

The proposed European Super League failed due to negative reaction from Uefa, fans, clubs, and media, while plans to launch the African version have been met with little resistance.

“I would like to not comment further on that if you remember there were issues and challenges in Europe about Super League,” Zungu told the media.

“There’s no resistance in talks.”

Zungu, who purchased AmaZulu FC from Patrick Sokhela in October 2020, questioned the criteria which will be used to select clubs that will participate in the African Super League.

“The biggest challenge will be when it is formed, which teams will participate and those that won’t participate? Which criteria will be used? We don’t know,” he said.

It remains to be seen whether Caf will use its five-year ranking to select clubs that will participate in the African Super League.

Caf’s five-year ranking is based on the teams’ performances in Caf competitions over the last five years.

Zungu, who is a Durban-based businessman, made it known that he will invest in his club in order to stand a good chance to be included in the proposed tournament.

“But what we can say, we will fight for AmaZulu FC to be counted and included among the top teams on the continent,” he added.

“We will work hard that Usuthu get invested in whatever will be happening, that is all I can say for now.”

AmaZulu are set to make their debut appearance in the Caf Champions League in the upcoming season after finishing second in the PSL during the recent 2020/21 campaign.

The tournament is scheduled to start in September 2021 with the preliminary round taking place.