Amber Heard Welcomed A Baby Girl Via Surrogate And Revealed Her Child’s Name On Instagram – BuzzFeed

“I wanted to do it on my own terms.”
Amber Heard just revealed on Instagram that she recently welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard, into her life via surrogate.
“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Heard wrote in the caption, later revealing that Oonagh was born on April 8 of this year.
“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she continued. “I wanted to do it on my own terms.”
“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”
Heard also explained that, while she typically prefers to “uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she also realizes that “the nature of my job compels me” to be open about certain aspects of her personal life.
“She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she concluded.
