Amber Heard Reveals She Welcomed Her First Child Via Surrogate – Hollywood Reporter

Amber Heard is a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, revealing that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard, with the help of a surrogate on April 8, 2021.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Heard wrote alongside a photo of her holding her newborn. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard continued, acknowledging that she remains hesitant to share her personal life. “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she noted. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

After revealing her daughter’s name — which may be a nod to Heard’s late mother Paige, who passed away in May 2020 — the Aquaman star ended on a heartwarming note. “She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she added.

Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp from February 2015 to May 2016. The two have since divorced and were subsequently embroiled in a legal battle that continues to this day.