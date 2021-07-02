Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, has had a baby girl – CNN International

(CNN) Amber Heard has announced that she is a new mother after welcoming her first child, a daughter named Oonagh Paige, earlier this year.

The “Aquaman” star shared the news with her 3.9 million Instagram followers on Thursday night, saying she wanted to have a child “on my own terms.”

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself tenderly cradling the baby on her chest.

Oonagh was born on April 8, 2021, she said.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”