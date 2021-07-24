Amazon’s upcoming new series ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ gets an October premiere – Republic World

Amazon’s upcoming teen horror series titled I Know What You Did Last Summer based on the 1973 novel of the same name, has an update for fans. The San Diego Comic-Con, which began yesterday, featured a slot for Amazon. The streamers involved provided a number of updates for several upcoming projects, including the aforementioned upcoming tv series.

Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ has a release date?

As per the announcements made by Amazon’s Friday panel, I Know What You Did Last Summer, will be a modern take on the 1997 film which starred Sarah Michelle Geller, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe among others. The series will debut in October, before Halloween.

The upcoming project is from Sony Pictures Television and studio-based Original Film. The script will be written by Sara Goodman based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. The series will however have the same plot as the film:

In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

The series which is kind of like a reboot, will feature a brand new cast with fresh faces. I Know What You Did Last Summer is slated to star actors Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck. Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland will also appear in the recurring roles.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios along with Sony Pictures TV. Apart from writing, Sara Goodman will also serve as an executive producer along with Shay Hatten, who was previously attached as a writer, Rob Hackett, Michael Clear and the Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s James Wan. Erik Feig, who produced the 1997 film, will also serve as an executive producer.

Amazon unveils trailer for SOZ

During Amazon’s Friday panel, the streaming giant also unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Mexican post-apocalyptic horror tv show, S.O.Z. Soldados o Zombies. The series has been created by Nicolas Entel and is set to premiere on Amazon on August 6, 2021. Check out the newly released trailer, below –

