amazon’s-‘thursday-night-football’-coverage-to-be-tracked-by-nielsen

Amazon . com Inc. has struck a deal with Nielsen Holdings PLC to have the ratings firm measure its coverage of “Thursday Night Football” games on its Prime Video streaming platform, the two companies said.

The deal marks the first time Nielsen will include ratings from a streaming service in its closely watched weekly television-viewing report, whose data is crucial for determining the value of commercial time. Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has exclusive rights to the National Football League’s Thursday matchups starting this coming season, and the company has told advertisers its coverage would get a big audience.

