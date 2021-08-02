Amazon’s The Lord of the Ring Series Will Premiere in 2022, Plus a First Look Image – IGN

Amazon Studios’ ambitious The Lord of the Rings original series will premiere on September 2, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime. New episodes will premiere every week.

In a press release, Amazon has finally announced when folks will return to Middle-Earth as the company preps its Lord of The Rings series to premiere in 2022. The series will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The company also confirmed that it will take a weekly episodic approach to The Lord of the Rings, though it’s not immediately clear how many new episodes will be released each week.

Amazon also provided the first official image from the series. A source familiar with the series tells IGN that the shot is from the first episode of the series, but it’s unknown who the character is or what the setting is. The series also still doesn’t have a name.

Credit: Amazon

Here’s an updated plot synopsis:

“The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth!” says Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay added, “As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.”

The Lord of the Rings production has been in New Zealand for months filming the new series. It’s taken so long, some of the cast and crew didn’t even know when they’d be finished.

Matt T.M. Kim is IGN's News Editor.




