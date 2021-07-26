Home Technology Amazon’s New World beta sees over 200,000 players – GamesIndustry.biz
Technology

Amazon’s New World beta sees over 200,000 players – GamesIndustry.biz

Upcoming MMO becomes one of the most played games on Steam this past weekend

Over 200,000 players logged into play the beta for Amazon’s New World this weekend.

The upcoming MMO’s beta was the seventh most played title on Steam that day.

By comparison, Amazon’s Crucible, which was cancelled last year peaked at around 25,000 players.

Earlier this year Amazon delayed New World to its new release date set for August 31.

The company has previously had trouble with publishing its games as both Breakaway and Crucible were cancelled and shut down months after they launched.

In a January report it was said that Amazon is purportedly spending $500 million on it’s video game division.

