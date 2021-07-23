Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Show Will Scare the Hell Out of Us in October – Gizmodo

I Know What You Did Last summer, the way it looked in the 1997 film: next time, maybe don’t do a hit and run guys. Image: Mandalay Pictures

If you ask the average person what they did last summer, the answer is likely going to be: “Not much, because there was a pandemic.” But for the teens in the new Amazon Studios horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer, it’s something a lot deadlier. And it’s probably going to have consequences.

During a San Diego Comic-Con @ Home panel, Amazon Studios revealed that I Know What You Did Last Summer will be debuting its first season this October. Showrunner Sara Goodman (Preacher, Gossip Girl) shared her excitement for the upcoming project, which is a reimagining of the 1973 novel set in the modern day, and is not a direct reboot or sequel to the 1997 horror film. Goodman said she loved the idea of doing a show where every main character is “guilty of something” (much like Gossip Girl). Plus, the title is just really cool.

“I mean, what else is there but the title? Even if you’ve never read the novel or seen the movie, the title just sticks with everyone. It gives you that pit-in-your-stomach fear,” Goodman said. “Because I think, on some level, everyone has done something that they don’t want other people to know about.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on a novel of the same name by Lois Duncan, which itself was turned into a delightfully campy film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. It came during the Scream-propelled onslaught of slasher films in the late ‘90s, with the added benefit of bringing a younger audience into the terrifying fold. This new series will have a few key differences from its big screen predecessor. For example, it takes place in Hawaii and not coastal New England. But don’t worry, gore fans: it still has lots and lots of blood.

Amazon Studios’ I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to come in October.

