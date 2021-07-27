Amazon’s Echo Buds are down to their lowest price since Prime Day – The Verge

Unsurprisingly, Staples isn’t the only retailer discounting the AirPods Pro and other earbuds in the buildup to the fall semester. Best Buy, for instance, is currently offering a sizable $40 discount on the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the price of both the white and black models down to their lowest price since Prime Day. Now on sale for $80, the 2021 Echo Buds build upon their predecessors in a variety of ways, offering up effective noise cancellation, solid sound, and a first-rate passthrough mode that allows you to stay in tune with the world around you. They also support hands-free Alexa, meaning you can quickly check the weather, queue up your Discover Weekly in Spotify, and carry out a host of other voice-enabled tasks without ever reaching for your phone. Read our review.



Apple’s official space gray accessories for the Mac may be discontinued, but there are some good alternatives if you’re looking to maintain aesthetics. Outfitted with a number pad, USB-C support, and backlit keys, Logitech’s MX Keys keyboard is a great case in point. The full-size wireless keyboard — which dons a space gray exterior and works with macOS and iOS — also features up to 10 days of battery life with the backlighting turned on, and the ability to connect to and quickly switch between three devices via Bluetooth. The wireless Mac keyboard usually retails for $100 but is on sale at Staples for $80 with offer code 32547 (discount applies at checkout).



If you’re in need of storage for your Nintendo Switch, phone, or camera, you rarely have to look beyond SanDisk. The well-known company produces some of the most reliable and affordable microSD cards in existence, with fast write speeds and a range of configurations that often go on sale. Right now, for example, Costco members can snag a two-pack of SanDisk’s 256GB microSD cards for $60, more than 30 percent off the initial list price and the lowest price we’ve seen on the versatile, no-frills bundle. Don’t let the Mario-themed design and Nintendo branding fool you — the cards work just as well with other devices as they do Nintendo’s handheld.

Other deals of note