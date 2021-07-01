The Amazon Scout will get some help from a new development center in Finland.

Ben Fox Rubin/Bioreports



Look out — you may soon see Amazon’s delivery robot at your door.

Amazon is adding more development and research support towards the Amazon Scout, the company’s autonomous delivery robot. The Scout headed south last year for testing in Georgia and Tennessee. Now, it’s getting its own development center in Helsinki, starting with more than 20 engineers.

“Amazon Scout devices are inherently safe, the size of a small cooler, and roll along sidewalks at a walking pace. Amazon Scout currently delivers packages to customers in four locations across the US,” Amazon’s team announced in a blog post on Thursday.



Now playing:

Watch this:



Amazon’s drones and robots want to take over your deliveries



1:32



The team in Finland will work closely with Amazon’s research labs in the US, UK and Germany to “develop 3D software to simulate the complexity of real life and ensure Scout can safely navigate around obstacles while making deliveries,” the company said.

Amazon plans to continue to create jobs across 15 European countries. The tech giant is currently hiring engineers for the Helsinki development center and plans to add more roles in the future.