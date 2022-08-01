Home Uncategorized Amazon Wants Its NFL Coverage to Come in Different Flavors
Amazon Wants Its NFL Coverage to Come in Different Flavors

Amazon . com Inc. is looking to draw in new audiences to its “Thursday Night Football” coverage by having a group of guys known for their comedy routines and trick shots call some of its games.

This coming season will mark the first time Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has exclusive rights to the National Football League’s Thursday matchups. The company hired acclaimed announcer Al Michaelsto host its main broadcast, but is also planning to offer different, simultaneous feeds in an effort to reach Prime Video viewers who might not be typical NFL fans.

