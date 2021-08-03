Amazon union election results should be set aside due to misconduct, NLRB officer recommends – CNN

(CNN Business) A National Labor Relations Board official is recommending that the results of the milestone union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama held earlier this year be scrapped and that a new election be held due to illegal misconduct on the part of the e-commerce giant.

The recommendation from an NLRB hearing officer, which has yet to be released by the NLRB, was conveyed in a press release by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which was behind the union drive that Amazon soundly defeated in April. The NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The election, which took place by mail over a nearly two-month period due to the pandemic, received national attention, with celebrities, politicians — including President Joe Biden — and employees at other Amazon facilities lending public support to workers driving the unionization effort.

RWDSU filed formal objections with the NLRB after the vote was tallied in April, alleging Amazon’s conduct in the lead up to and during the election prevented “a free and uncoerced exercise of choice by the employees.” It called for the board to “set the election aside.”

In its release, the RWDSU said the officer presiding over the case determined Amazon (AMZN) violated labor law and will recommend that the results be set aside and a second election be held.