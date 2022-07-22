Home Business Amazon to Buy One Medical for $3.9 Billion in Healthcare Expansion
Business

Amazon to Buy One Medical for $3.9 Billion in Healthcare Expansion

by News
0 views
amazon-to-buy-one-medical-for-$3.9-billion-in-healthcare-expansion

Amazon . com Inc. is buying an operator of primary-care clinics, a significant expansion that will help the tech giant offer medical services to a large pool of employers and individuals and that underscores its sweeping ambitions in healthcare.

The $3.9 billion deal, including debt, for 1Life Healthcare Inc., which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical, is the first major acquisition announced during the tenure of Chief Executive Andy Jassy, for whom expansion into healthcare is a top priority.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Samsung Electronics Floats Nearly $200 Billion Spend on...

Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t...

ECB Lifts Rates by Half a Point in...

Snap Posts Weakest-Ever Sales, Shares Tumble After Hours

AT&T Warns That Customers Are Slower to Pay...

Tesla Ends Streak of Record Quarterly Profits After...

U.S. Home Prices Hit Record of $416,000 in...

Abbott Labs Raises Earnings Outlook as Revenue Climbs

Blockaded Port of Oakland Braces for More Trucker...

Parents Pile Into Work Conferences to Escape Their...

Leave a Reply