amazon-to-buy-one-medical-for-$3.9-billion-in-healthcare-expansion

Amazon . com Inc. is buying an operator of primary-care clinics, a significant expansion that will help the tech giant offer medical services to a large pool of employers and individuals and that underscores its sweeping ambitions in healthcare.

The $3.9 billion deal, including debt, for 1Life Healthcare Inc., which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical, is the first major acquisition announced during the tenure of Chief Executive Andy Jassy, for whom expansion into healthcare is a top priority.