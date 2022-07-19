Individuals used more than 10,000 Facebook groups to coordinate misleading reviews in exchange for free products or money, Amazon alleges
Amazon . com Inc. said it filed a lawsuit against the administrators of what it says are more than 10,000 Facebook groups used to coordinate fake reviews of Amazon products.
Those in charge of the Facebook groups solicit the reviews for items ranging from camera tripods to car stereos in exchange for free products or money, Amazon said in a statement.
