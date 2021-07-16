Amazon Sought To Sell A Tracking Device For Kids Before The Halo Came Out – Screen Rant

Amazon reportedly considered making a tracking device targeted at kids with its Alexa virtual assistant onboard, one that could take multiple forms such as a wristband or a keychain. The e-commerce goliath has lately attracted a lot of questions and criticism from privacy advocates concerned about the company’s stance on the issue, especially after putting millions of smart home devices in homes and not being entirely open about how all that user data is stored or processed. Plus, the company’s former business of selling facial recognition tech to law enforcement authorities has also drawn fire from activists for multiple alarming reasons, forcing the company to backpedal.

Apparently unperturbed by the criticism, Amazon launched a wearable device called Halo and an accompanying service in 2020 that takes a whole new — and more personal — approach to health and wellness tracking. While mass-market devices usually measure biomarkers such as heart rate rhythm, oxygen saturation level, and sleep, the screen-less Halo tracker claims to measure metrics such as sadness or joy by analyzing the voice to help users “improve their communication and relationships.”

As per a Bloomberg report, Amazon considered developing a device codenamed Seeker back in 2019 that was targeted at young users in the age group of 4 to 12. Armed with a GPS, the tracking device could be deployed as a wristband, a keychain, or even a clip. However, it is unclear if Amazon planned to sell the core tracking module in multiple forms, or separately alongside attachments that could turn into a band or keychain, somewhat similar to the accessories for the AirTags.

Before The Halo, Amazon Planned A Seeker

The report adds that Seeker was planned to hit the shelves carrying a price tag of $99, which is over three times compared to what Apple commands for its tracking device. But aside from serving as a tracking device for kids, it would also act as an entry point for Amazon to sell its Kids+ subscription — a strategy that has since been implemented by Amazon for its Halo tracker as well as rivals such as Apple and Fitbit. Addressing the target demographic, the subscription service costs $2.99 per month offers access to books, TV shows, films, games, apps, and even some skill-imparting solutions.

Of course, the service offers a whole bunch of parental controls such as screen time limits, age-appropriate content filters, educational goal tracking, and browsing behavior monitoring to name a few. But the real question would be how Amazon planned to use all the data that it would have collected. Would the Seeker offer an easy way to delete data on a periodic basis, and whether the company plan on being transparent about the data collection policy are just some of the questions that come to mind regarding the device. On paper, Seeker appeared to be a device that could prove to be a success for Amazon, assuming it could evade the ire of privacy advocates. But as of now, it is unclear if Amazon has pulled the plug on it, or has just put it on the backburner.

Source: Bloomberg





