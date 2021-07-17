Amazon seller aggregator Acquco gives Tesla Model Y for referrals – asumetech

Acquaco T-shirt for Tesla Tribute Tesla Acquco

The start-up they are gathering hundreds of millions of dollars a acquire the best independent sellers on the Amazon marketplace, creating a gold rush to “roll” up”these mostly small businesses in larger entities that have better resources and can pour money in growth. Competition a acquire these Amazon sellers have become so ferocious that one player, Acquco, is giving away a Tesla Model Y for anyone who reports to a seller that the business ends up purchase. Acquco, founded last year by Raunak Nirmal, has representatives at the annual Prosperity show this week in Las Vegas, where Amazon sellers congregate network is share tips. The company is delivering out T-shirts and flyers that read “Refer a seller, get a Tesla”. Nirmal said in an interview that like of By Thursday, the company received about 200 referrals in a little over 24 hours from the beginning of program and launching the promotion web page. He said the company is willing to do so give far up to $ 10 million worth of Model Ys, than retail for a start price of about $ 50,000. “There are two options for rewards, “the web page says. “You can get a Tesla – you will have $ 49,990 to invest in a Tesla model of your choice. Alternatively, you can choose to take the cash directly! ” The reward should be received within 45 days of The closure of the acquisition, the site says, and the recipient will owe income tax on the car or the cash.

The red-hot market for Amazon resellers

Much of Amazon’s domain in e-commerce has come from its third market party, which is full with millions of independent sellers who use the company’s logistics services, shipping, fulfillment centers and huge customer base to reach buyers. in growth business on Amazon has become increasingly complex in recent years due to an increase in Chinese counterfeits and more bad actors who set out manipulate reviews and get rivals shut down. The aggregators are using those challenges as an opportunity for buy up promising products and showcases, while using their scale is operational experience to clean up the market for consumers. Acquco he raised over 165 million dollars in equity e debt for buy Amazon market retailers, building a business with close to $ 200 million in revenue of these entities. His one of the busiest corners of the start-up market, as companies like Thrasio, who finished 22nd on 2021 . Disruptor 50 list, long with Why, Heyday, Branded, and Boosted Commerce have raked in billions of dollars united to bring together the businesses that have grown up on Amazon. Nirmal said the top sellers are so inundated with claims that it is difficult to get meetings with their. “As a seller, when you get a message from someone about acquiring yours business, you think of like spam and get on with your day, “Nirmal said, who spent in precedence over a year in The Amazon marketplace business is also started its own brands and consultancy activities. “This is a unique ability to connect with friends, family is people surrounding the sellers. “ While Nirmal did not participate in the Prosper show, sent some of its 60 full-time permanent employees, including i head of sales, a network and meet the sellers. Acquco also had a few contractors who distributed leaflets and delivered out goods.

Water flyer for Tesla Tribute Tesla Acquco

Rivals Thrasio, Heyday and Perch had an even bigger presence at the show, in how much exhibitors paid with floor space and some spaces to talk, according to Prosper’s website. It’s a big change from last conference in 2019, when the rollup market was in his childhood. Thrasio was founded in 2018 and others followed over the next couple of years. Total participation in Prosper appears to be up about 15% to 20% over the last in-person show in 2019, which attracted over 1,500 peoplea conference representative said. The show started on Tuesday and ends up on Thursday.

How to attract sellers

Casey Gauss, vice president of Thrasio, attended the show as a part of contingent of his company. He told . that he joined in April 2020 as employee number 26, and that the last time he checked last week, the company had a workforce of 930. Thrasio has lifted up 1.75 billion dollars, the maximum of any company in the space. While it’s not giving away Tesla, the company has hosted an expensive a party Wednesday night at the Bellagio Hotel, called “Feast by the Fountains”, referring to the resort’s outdoor fountain show. Gauss said he expected around 180 people. “Feast by The Fountains will offer 5-star American cuisine and open bar of first-rate cocktails inspired by the best suppers club of all the world, “the website for the event She said. Gauss said the topic of aggregators was the focus and the focus of show and that companies need to find smart ways to meet sellers. “We tried to throw a nice event for allow high-end networking, “he said.” It’s a good opportunities, not only for us hang up out with potential sellers who might want sell to us is people who sold to us. But also, we are quite intentional on just building good relations in the community. “ For Acquco, this year’s Prosper is his first big event. The company said it is trying to get its name out for more people – and Tesla’s homage program it’s a way to take a dip. David Lam, company vice president of growth strategy, said it worked with Tesla corporate sales team on the program. The start-up He did not get reduced prices on the Model Ys, but expect that once program reaches about 20 auto, a discount will start in, and then perhaps a bigger discount on the 50th sale.

The new Tesla Model Y is introduced. Tesla has expanded its model range to include an SUV based on the current Model 3. Hannes Breustedt | photo alliance | .