Amazon Rolls Out Plan To Develop Delivery Robot Technology In Finland – FX Empire

Tech giant Amazon is planning to build delivery robot technology, with the company expanding its operations in Finland. The company is making changes to boost its operations in Helsinki.
Amazon To Develop New Delivery Technology in Helsinki
Amazon has announced that it would be developing a delivery robot technology for its autonomous delivery vehicles in Helsinki, Finland. The retail giant announced this in a blog post earlier today.
According to the blog post, Amazon would be establishing a new “Development Center” to support Amazon Scout. The Amazon Scout is a fully electric autonomous delivery robot the company is testing in four U.S locations.
The company said it would start by deploying two dozen engineers to the Amazon Scout Development Center in Helsinki. The team of engineers would be focused on research and development. They will be tasked with developing 3D software that simulates the complexity of real life. This is to ensure that Scout can safely and easily navigate neighborhoods while making deliveries.
“The Amazon Scout team in Helsinki will grow over time. We’re now hiring engineers who are at the forefront of robotics and autonomous systems technology,” the company said.
Amazon Continues To Dominate The E-Commerce Sector
The tech giant is one of the leading retailers in the world. Its performance over the past year, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic, has made it even stronger. A recent analysis by JPMorgan estimates that Amazon will surpass Walmart to become the leading retail outlet in the United States.
Amazon controls 51.2% of all retail e-commerce business in the United States, while Walmart accounts for just 5.6%. In the general sector, Walmart leads the way with a 9.2% control, while Amazon accounts for 8.9% of all retail sales in the United States.
With developments of technologies such as the delivery robots, Amazon will make it easier to deliver goods to its customers. As more people become comfortable with ordering products online, Amazon’s market share could continue to increase in the coming months and years.
