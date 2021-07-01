Amazon Rolls Out Plan To Develop Delivery Robot Technology In Finland – FX Empire

According to the blog post, Amazon would be establishing a new “Development Center” to support Amazon Scout. The Amazon Scout is a fully electric autonomous delivery robot the company is testing in four U.S locations.

The company said it would start by deploying two dozen engineers to the Amazon Scout Development Center in Helsinki. The team of engineers would be focused on research and development. They will be tasked with developing 3D software that simulates the complexity of real life. This is to ensure that Scout can safely and easily navigate neighborhoods while making deliveries.

“The Amazon Scout team in Helsinki will grow over time. We’re now hiring engineers who are at the forefront of robotics and autonomous systems technology,” the company said.