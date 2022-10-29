Home POLITICS Amazon quarterly profit slips as shoppers seek bargains
Amazon quarterly profit slips as shoppers seek bargains

by News
Amazon quarterly profit slips as shoppers seek bargains

A file photo of Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos.
Photo: AFP

Amazon on Thursday said that its profit in the third quarter slipped more than nine per cent to $2.9 billion, despite an uptick in sales helped by Prime day bargains.

Sales at the e-commerce colossus increased 15 per cent to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $110.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Customer response to big Amazon sales events in the past four months has been “quite positive” and “it’s clear that particularly during these uncertain economic times, customers appreciate Amazon’s continued focus on value and convenience,” said Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy.

AFP

