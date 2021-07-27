Amazon Prime Video ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.01’ Teaser – HYPEBEAST

Amazon Prime Video released a two-minute teaser for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time during its panel at Comic-Con@Home.

The visual sees a monologue from Mari Makinami Illustrious, as well as a conversation bebtween Asuka Shikinami Langley, Rei Ayanami and Shinji Ikari. The streaming service previously announced that it will globally premiere the final Rebuild of Evangelion film on August 13, offering it in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian with subtitles in 28 languages.

“I’d like to thank every Eva fan in the world for your continued support,” creator Hideaki Anno said in a previous statement. “We were looking for the best way to offer the movie to fans overseas as early as possible in a challenging situation with movie theaters during COVID-19, and are happy to have found Prime Video as a partner to stream it globally. We highly recommend watching it on a big TV screen for the best viewing experience.”

Watch the teaser below. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 13.

Shinji and Co. are making their way to Amazon Prime Video August 13th. Check out this exclusive look at the fourth and final film, EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME! #ComicConAtHome2021 pic.twitter.com/0yi7r4oIOk — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 24, 2021

