amazon,-microsoft,-google-strengthen-grip-on-cloud

The pandemic period has been a boon for the trio of companies that dominate cloud computing. Now as the economy enters another tumultuous phase, Amazon.com Microsoft and Google appear poised to extend their strength.

The three companies accounted for 65% of the $53 billion in global cloud-service spending in the first quarter of the year, according to Synergy Research Group, up from 52% of global sales four years ago. And their control of the crucial, rapidly growing market is expected to continue as their size makes them better able to keep investing and attract clients seeking stability in turbulent times, executives and analysts say.