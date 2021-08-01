Amazon just knocked nearly 50 percent off these top-rated wireless earbuds — snag them for $12 – Yahoo Philippines News

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save 60 percent on these NYZ Wireless Earbuds. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds isn’t easy, especially if you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg (we’re looking at you, Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds). However, we found an incredible pair at a wallet-friendly price.

The NYZ Wireless Earbuds are on sale for just $12 with on-page coupon — that’s 60 percent off their original price!

And of course, you’ll get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Shop it: NYZ Wireless Earbuds, $12 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Great audio, great battery life

The NYZ Wireless Earbuds deliver outstanding and high quality audio clarity, as well as deep and booming bass at an affordable price. And Amazon shoppers vouch for their audio detail, wireless range and ease of use.

“I’m not sure that these guys can be beat. They’re so easy to set up and connect, I hesitate to even call it ‘set up,’” shared a five-star Amazon reviewer. “The Bluetooth connection is incredibly solid, I am able to leave my phone in my office and walk to the kitchen without any interruptions. Sound quality is great, hearing different pieces of the music in either ear with some good bass…Overall if you’re not an overly crazy audiophile and don’t want to spend $200 on earbuds, I say these guys are for you.”

NYZ Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $12, or $18 off! (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: NYZ Wireless Earbuds, $12 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Quick pairing

The true wireless earbuds also have an ‘auto-connection’ feature that’s great for when you’re in a hurry. They’ll automatically sync to your phone whenever you take them out of their charging case. Just pair them once via Bluetooth and these wireless beauties will remember your device. Say goodbye to scrolling through tedious settings!

“The sound quality is absolutely amazing and the quick syncing is wonderful. Battery life holds up great also especially for someone who listens to music a ton while working! A+ in my book,” exclaimed a satisfied Amazon shopper.

Plus, the earbuds are more than capable of getting you through the day (and then some) with up to 20 hours of battery life. That’s nearly a full day of use!

“Forget the AirPods, these are awesome,” raved another five-star reviewer. “I’ve been looking for a pair of wireless earbuds to use with my iPhone XR, but just couldn’t justify the cost of the AirPods. These earbuds are awesome and better than I expected. They come with several different-sized eartips and have a very slim design, which makes them fit any ear (Apple earbuds always fall out of my ears)…. The best thing is the touch operation, which works great with my iPhone. Very impressed with them, considering the price.”

Shop it: NYZ Wireless Earbuds, $12 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

‘Sexy’: Amazon shoppers love this $19 lacy top so much they’re buying it in multiple colors

Amazon’s cool, versatile T-shirt dress ‘feels like butter on your skin’ — and it’s only $20

Feels ‘like pajamas’: Why Amazon can barely keep this comfy $21 T-shirt dress in stock

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.