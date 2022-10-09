Amazon has launched a Christmas shopping event

Last modified on

Amazon Prime members get exclusive early access to deals on LEGO, Shark, Samsung, Mellissa & Doug, Elemis, Braun and more. The 48-hour event takes place on October 11-12 but there are deals live now.

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? If you want to start it off on the right foot then Amazon’s the place – trust us.

The online shopping portal just announced a big new event – and it’s perfectly timed to help you snap up some Christmas Shopping deals. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event takes place on October 11-12, and there’ll be hundreds of thousands of deals on everything from toys to electronics, fashion and everyday essentials.

Many deals are already live – scroll down for our top picks or browse the whole selection at the Prime Early Access Home Page.

You need to be a member of Amazon Prime to snap up the deals – click the button below to sign up for £7.99/$12.99 a month or £79/$119 a year if you’re not already a member.

SIGN UP TO AMAZON PRIME Amazon Prime is Amazon’s subscription service which comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals to shop now The Amazon Fire Stick

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Amazon Fire tablet

Fire HD 8 tablet, was £89.99 now £39.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Amazon Echo Dot

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £94.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Shark vacuum cleaner

Shark upright vacuum cleaner, was £349.99, now £199, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £160.83, Amazon

The Bose headphones

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £299, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 – unlocked Android 5G smartphone, was £559 now £453.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £120, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Emma pillow

Emma original memory foam pillow, was £99, now £45.50, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Simba Hybrid mattress

Emma Original mattress single-sized, was £429, now £249.50, Amazon

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £23.75, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Philips Lumea Prestige

Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, was £459 now £369.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Foreo UFO

FOREO UFO mini smart treatment device, was £115 now £83.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £9.99 now £6.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Revlon hair volumiser

Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, was £62.99 now £46.49, Amazon

BaByliss Air Pro 2300 hair dryer, was £100 now £49.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker, was £89.99 now £49.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Nespresso coffee machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine, was £167.99 now £126.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Ninja 3-in-1 blender

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender, was £199.99 now £170, Amazon

SHOP NOW The KitchenAid mixer

KitchenAid classic mixer, was £530 now £387.14, Amazon

SHOP NOW The iRobot vacuum

iRobot® Roomba® robot vacuum, was £349.99 now £279, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Ring video doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Venetian Bronze + Echo Show 5, was £164.98 now £66.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Lumie light alarm clock with radio, was £149, now £105.99, Amazon

