Amazon has launched a Christmas shopping event

Last modified on
Oct 08, 2022 18:10 BST
Katherine Robinson
Amazon Prime members get exclusive early access to deals on LEGO, Shark, Samsung, Mellissa & Doug, Elemis, Braun and more. The 48-hour event takes place on October 11-12 but there are deals live now.
Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? If you want to start it off on the right foot then Amazon’s the place – trust us.
The online shopping portal just announced a big new event – and it’s perfectly timed to help you snap up some Christmas Shopping deals. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event takes place on October 11-12, and there’ll be hundreds of thousands of deals on everything from toys to electronics, fashion and everyday essentials.
Many deals are already live – scroll down for our top picks or browse the whole selection at the Prime Early Access Home Page.
You need to be a member of Amazon Prime to snap up the deals – click the button below to sign up for £7.99/$12.99 a month or £79/$119 a year if you’re not already a member.
SIGN UP TO AMAZON PRIME Amazon Prime is Amazon’s subscription service which comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals to shop now The Amazon Fire Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet, was £89.99 now £39.99, Amazon
Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £94.99, Amazon
Shark upright vacuum cleaner, was £349.99, now £199, Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £160.83, Amazon
The Bose headphones
Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £299, Amazon
Google Pixel 6 – unlocked Android 5G smartphone, was £559 now £453.99, Amazon
Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £120, Amazon
Emma original memory foam pillow, was £99, now £45.50, Amazon
Emma Original mattress single-sized, was £429, now £249.50, Amazon
The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £23.75, Amazon
Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, was £459 now £369.99, Amazon
FOREO UFO mini smart treatment device, was £115 now £83.99, Amazon
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £9.99 now £6.49, Amazon
Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, was £62.99 now £46.49, Amazon
BaByliss Air Pro 2300 hair dryer, was £100 now £49.99, Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker, was £89.99 now £49.99, Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine, was £167.99 now £126.99, Amazon
Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender, was £199.99 now £170, Amazon
KitchenAid classic mixer, was £530 now £387.14, Amazon
iRobot® Roomba® robot vacuum, was £349.99 now £279, Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Venetian Bronze + Echo Show 5, was £164.98 now £66.99, Amazon
Lumie light alarm clock with radio, was £149, now £105.99, Amazon
HELLO!’s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.