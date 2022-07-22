amazon-faces-fierce-competition-in-health-ambitions-after-one-medical-deal

Amazon . com Inc. wants to bring healthcare into the “Everything Store.” It might become one of the most difficult expansions in the company’s history.

The technology giant’s acquisition of 1Life Healthcare Inc., which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical, will give Amazon more than 180 clinics with employed physicians across roughly two dozen U.S. markets. The $3.9 billion deal, including debt, also gives Amazon a larger foothold in selling healthcare services to employers, a competitive arena that the company only entered in 2019.