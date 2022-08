Amazon.com Inc. is buying Roomba maker iRobot Corp. for $1.7 billion, giving the online retailer another connected-home product that deepens its ties to consumers’ homes.

Amazon agreed to pay $61 a share for iRobot in an all-cash deal. The price, which includes a small amount of debt, represents a 22% premium to iRobot’s closing price of $49.99 on Thursday.