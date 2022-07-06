Home Business Amazon Adds Grubhub Delivery to Prime Membership
Amazon.com Inc. agreed to add Grubhub to its suite of Prime services in the U.S., in a deal aimed at expanding the food-ordering company’s reach by tapping Amazon’s membership program.

Grubhub’s parent, Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said Amazon has an initial option to take a 2% stake in U.S.-based Grubhub, and U.S. Prime members can have their delivery fees waived from some restaurants. Just Eat said Amazon could bump up its total stake to 15% of Grubhub based on performance terms, which are focused on adding more food orders and customers to its delivery subscription program.

