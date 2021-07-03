Amazon 4th of July deal knocks $1,000 off Samsung’s best 2021 TV – Tom’s Guide

The hours before Independence Day are usually packed with deals. However, few of them impress us as much as this one. For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to $1,002 off Samsing’s 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. These 4th of July sales include multiple models, but it’s the sale on the Editor’s Choice QN90A that merits your attention.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung 55-inch QN90A 4K QLED TV on sale for $1,697.99. That’s $102 off and one of the best 4th of July TV sales we’ve seen. However it doesn’t end there. All sizes are from $102 to $1,002 off.

Samsung’s best QLED TV Samsung 55″ QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,697 @ Amazon



Save up to $1,000: The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it’s also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Tizen OS, and a voice remote. All sizes are from $102 to $202 off, whereas the 85-inch model is $1,002 off. View Deal

Samsung 55″ Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,247 now $1,149 @ Amazon



The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung’s 2021 lineup of QLEDs. The mid-tier TV offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year’s best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung’s Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV’s up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen.View Deal

Samsung 55″ Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon



The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung’s 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and built-in Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the first deals we see for this set. View Deal

The Editor’s Choice Samsung QN90A is the best QLED you can buy. In our Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV review, we named it one of the best TVs you can buy right now. It’s bright, impossibly thin, and packs a load of smart features that leaves other TVs in the dust.

The 2021 TV uses a proprietary mini-LED panel called Neo QLED in conjunction with Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor 4K to deliver a 4K-optimized picture. Even in a room flooded with sunlight, the QN90A’s picture held up much clearer than LG G1 and Samsung Q80T in side-by-side testing.

The HDR capabilities of the QN90A are equally impressive, but support for HDR formats is a tad limited. For instance, Samsung doesn’t support the best HDR format, Dolby Vision, using it’s proprietary HDR10+ format instead.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Tizen smart TV software lets you stream from your favorite apps, while also providing support for popular digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, the mid-tier Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is also on sale from $1,149. The 55-inch model is $98 off, whereas the 85-inch model is $702 off. Plus, use coupon “95A8LOKIM4SJ” on the 85-inch model and you’ll get a free $200 Amazon credit.

