amazing-photos-from-the-tokyo-olympics

American swimmer Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning gold in the 400-meter individual medley on Sunday, July 25. It was the first medal for the United States in this year’s Olympics. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Updated 3:51 AM ET, Sun July 25, 2021

American swimmer Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning gold in the 400-meter individual medley on Sunday, July 25. It was the first medal for the United States in this year’s Olympics. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

It’s a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here.

Competition is underway in Tokyo, and the first medals were awarded on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was Friday, and thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries were there. But the stadium’s seats were mostly empty. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, only a select number of officials and dignitaries were able to attend.

Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year, and there are no spectators allowed at any of the city’s Olympic venues. Just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Some athletes have already had to withdraw from the Games because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Here are the most compelling photos we’ve seen from these Olympics so far.