amazing-photos-from-the-tokyo-olympics

From left, Russian gymnasts David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagornyy and Denis Ablyazin react after winning gold in men’s all-round gymnastics on July 26. Together they scored a total of 262.500, which is the top mark. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Updated 1439 GMT (2239 HKT) July 26, 2021

It’s a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here.

And we’ve seen some amazing performances in the first few days.

Tokyo, however, is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year. There are no spectators allowed at any of the city’s Olympic venues, and just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Some athletes have already had to withdraw from the Games because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Here are the most compelling photos we’ve seen from these Olympics so far.