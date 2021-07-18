Amazfit PowerBuds Pro fitness earbuds monitor your heart rate and give posture reminders – Gadget Flow

Take care of your health with the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro fitness earbuds. These unique earbuds actually track your heart rate with an ear canal heart rate module and custom ear plugs. The earbuds even detect your spine curvature and send you reminders to improve. What’s more, with four modes of ANC up to 40 decibels, this wearable tech lets you customize your quiet in most aspects of daily life. Meanwhile, the Thru mode lets you engage with others while listing to your music. Then, the 3-mic technology ensures crystal clear calls. Moreover, the Music Equalizer provides immersive, dynamic sound. And, you can count on a secure, comfortable fit thanks to the 4 sizes of silicone ear plugs. Furthermore, the IP55 rating ensures these earbuds stand up to rain and sweat. Finally, with up to 30 hours of battery life, including the charging case, you get plenty of playtime.

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro fitness earbuds monitor your heart rate and give posture reminders Share it