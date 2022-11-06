Amanda Seyfried’s throwback photo has fans convinced she’s ‘ageless’

November 05, 2022 – 22:09 GMT

Matthew Moore

Amanda Seyfried had fans stunned during the week as she shared one daring photo, and fans couldn’t believe their eyes

Amanda Seyfried stunned fans during the week when she shared a stunning photo from the 90s, and it had her followers convinced that she was ageless.

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seyfried details daughter’s reaction to Emmys speech mention

The star shared a photo from her youth when she was all dressed up in tennis gear including a pair of white shorts and a bright yellow tennis shirt. The actress was kneeling down on the court while holding a racket, and fans noticed she looked just as young back then as she still does now.

WATCH: Amanda Seyfried shares surprise baby revelation in rare video about family

“You a vampire?” questioned one, while a second posted: “This picture is from yesterday? You didn’t age!”

MORE: Amanda Seyfried shares insight into farm life with her two children

WOW: Amanda Seyfried is a vision in stunning new photoshoot

But it was something else that Amanda wanted to draw attention to in her caption, highlighting her eyebrows and how plucked they were.

“The 90’s aren’t fully back until you overpluck your brows. Go ahead,” she said.

And her followers were just as impressed with her brows as they were with her timeless beauty. “Proof that you can make any trend look great,” complimented one.

Fans were stunned how similar Amanda looked!

Another posted: “Omg. This proves you have always been a trend setter,” though a third had bad memories of the trend, as they shared: “I feel like mine never did fully grow back! Did everyone’s grow back??”

READ: Amanda Seyfried opens up about farm life and her mental health

MORE: Amanda Seyfried makes bold decision about her family

Amanda loves a throwback and last month she shared the sweetest photo from her days on set alongside Lily James, where the cast of the second ABBA-inspired film dazzled in their metallic seventies attire.

Amanda, 36, channelled rock chick supremo energy in a metallic lilac flippy mini skirt which she paired with some gleaming gold knee-high boots and a radiant violet V-neck top.

The star is a mom-of-two

Lily posed beside her looking dreamy in an oversized white T-shirt with a fun graphic print and signature white heeled ABBA boots.

READ: Amanda Seyfried praised by fans as she seeks support for heartbreaking cause

SEE: Amanda Seyfried’s rarely seen daughter is adorable in sweet new photo

In the image, the mother-of-two wore her golden hair down loose in perfectly curled waves, which were reminiscent of a quintessential seventies shag ‘do. She sported a camera-ready makeup look which highlighted her naturally pretty features.

Taking centre stage was Amanda’s costume necklace – a pendant with a large ‘S’ for her character Sophie, the protagonist of the film franchise.

- HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

–