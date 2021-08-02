Home ENTERTAINMENT Amanda Knox slams new Matt Damon film, ‘Stillwater’ – Good Morning America
ENTERTAINMENT

Amanda Knox slams new Matt Damon film, ‘Stillwater’ – Good Morning America

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
amanda-knox-slams-new-matt-damon-film,-‘stillwater’-–-good-morning-america
  1. Amanda Knox slams new Matt Damon film, ‘Stillwater’  Good Morning America
  2. Amanda Knox denounces Matt Damon film Stillwater for trying to “exploit” her life  The A.V. Club
  3. In ‘Stillwater,’ Matt Damon Finds the Humanity in a Trumper. Would You Expect Anything Less From Matt Damon? (Column)  Variety
  4. ‘Stillwater’ Is a Mainstream Film That Defies Convention  The Atlantic
  5. Amanda Knox says Matt Damon film ‘Stillwater’ profits from her story at the expense of her reputation  NME
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Thurston’s Frontrunner Falls Apart...

BTS: When Jungkook faked a fall after Jin...

What If…? Releases After Loki To Show Possibilities...

BTS’ smash-hit ‘Butter’ tops U.S. Billboard Hot 100...

Jenna Dewan Recalls Being “Without a Partner” After...

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer 2 Breakdown...

Ted Bundy: American Bogeyman Trailer: Chad Michael Murray...

Here’s what went down at Megan Thee Stallion’s...

Destry Spielberg addresses Hollywood nepotism controversy: ‘My parents...

Adult Man-Turtle Colin Jost to Adapt Teenage Mutant...

Leave a Reply