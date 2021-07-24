Amanda Kloots is dating again one year after Nick Cordero`s death – WION

Last year, Amanda Kloots left devastated after she lost her husband and Broadway actor husband, Nick Cordero, due to complications from COVID-19. Now, after a year Kloots is moving on in her life.







The mother of one recently revealed that she has re-entered the dating room. The co-host of ‘The Talk’ opened up about her new love life on Friday’s episode of the show.

By not sharing many details, Kloots said, “Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child,” she said.

“I’ve never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”

Talking further she added, “It’s all wonderful. It’s wonderful people I’m meeting, and it’s been a great process so far,” she added. “But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details. It’s very hard.”