Amanda Holden teams up with Revolution Pro for £35 makeup edit: ‘It’s like a dream for me’

If there’s one celeb we absolutely want to take beauty notes from, it’s Amanda Holden. The 51 year just exudes glowy glam – and now we’ve had a bit of an insight into her makeup secrets.

Amanda has just joined forces with beauty brand Revolution to launch a Revolution Pro X Amanda Holden Glam Edit, £35 here, packed full of her ten full-size “showtime glam” products that take her from day to night. Her debut collection is worth £45, so shoppers are saving 20% by buying the items as a bundle. A bargain indeed!

To celebrate the launch, we had an exclusive chat with the Britain’s Got Talent judge to find out some more of her makeup secrets, and why she feels a beauty collaboration like this one is so monumental for her in her 50s…

Amanda’s Revolution Pro edit is full of her glam must-haves

(Image: Revolution Pro)

Amanda, congrats on the edit. Tell us a bit more about it…

Well, it’s great for all skin tones and types – that’s been the general feedback. The thing that I love about Revolution, aside from the quality of the makeup, is also the price point. The packaging is also to die for. I know you shouldn’t be a sucker for it but I am, and it’s stunning. I’m really glad people are enjoying it.

Are these ten products you use daily, then?

Yes! The best thing is the Soft Focus Primer. I always say I need lots of primer [laughs]. It’s so nice putting it under foundation every day. Then the best-selling product is the Goddess Glow Shimmer Brick. It’s absolutely fantastic, and I have that on for Heart Breakfast every single day.

“Makeup is for all ages, I’m just showing everybody you can wear however you want at whatever age you are,” says Amanda, pictured here last year at the Britain’s Got Talent launch

(Image: Getty)

How does it feel being the face of a beauty collection?

It’s like a dream for me. I was just saying to a girlfriend that to get a collaboration with a big makeup company at age 50, it’s through the roof for me. You have to think, back in the day, it used to be girls in their twenties and thirties getting these jobs, but now we’re pushing that age out a bit further. I was thrilled when [Revolution] said it was an industry section they thought was missing and that they wanted me to fill that gap. So I’m filling it. Makeup is for all ages, I’m just showing everybody you can wear however you want at whatever age you are.

Too right! The edit has everything you need to go from natural to glam – do you tend to prefer a more minimal makeup look or something a bit bolder?

I take it up a notch at night time. I go heavier with a smoky socket and maybe an in-line eyeliner, but because I’m on camera all day – and ironically even when I’m on radio – I always make sure everything looks put together. I wear a false lash every single day!

Now that’s commitment! If you fancy shopping Amanda’s Revolution edit, it’s available until stock lasts – so act fast, we say.

