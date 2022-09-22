Amanda Holden and Phillip Schofield’s rumoured feud as she takes dig over queue scandal

As Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby face the backlash over “jumping the queue” to see the Queen Lying-in-State last week, Amanda Holden appeared to make a sly dig at the pair.

On Thursday, speaking to Ashley Roberts on Heart Radio, Amanda, 51, made a cheeky reference about “getting in line” when referring to the fact that ex-footballer David Beckham queued up for 14 hours to pay his respects to the Queen last week.

There’s not been much love lost between Amanda and Phil, 60, who have had a long running feud after she believed he prevented her from getting a job on This Morning, in favour of Rochelle Humes.

Amanda had a stint presenting alongside Phillip in 2014, whilst Holly took a year off to have her third child, it’s said that when the opportunity came up to come back when Holly was on I’m A Celebrity, Phillip instead pushed ITV executives for Rochelle to join him.

Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden have had a long standing feud

(Image: ITV)

A former daytime TV executive told The Sun: “Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle to get the job despite Amanda being more experienced – and having been told privately she’d got the gig.”

An ITV spokesperson later insisted this was not the case as they said: “Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters.

“Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV. Amanda is also held in high regard as a judge on one of our biggest shows.”

Shortly after learning her work offer was off, Amanda was interviewed by Phil and Holly in October 2018 about her work with the charity, Tommy’s.

Amanda recently made a cheeky “get in line” jibe, seemingly referring to Holly and Phil

(Image: iHeart Radio)

Amanda has hosted This Morning with Phillip previously covering Holly’s maternity leave

During an ad break she confronted Phil about her suspicions, a source added to The Sun: “She made it clear that she felt very let down.

“He was lost for words but didn’t have much time to respond to Amanda’s claims because the show was going back on air.

“Neither of them realised that Amanda could be overheard by most of the team because she was still wearing her mic pack.”

The showbiz pair show no signs of patching things up as Amanda also took a swipe at the This Morning regular on her radio show.

Amanda believed he prevented her from getting a job on This Morning, in favour of Rochelle Humes

(Image: ITV)

When asked what three things she wouldn’t like to find in her home she replied: “Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield.”

Amanda confirmed her feud with Phillip during her Heart radio show in 2019 and blasted him for refusing to make up with her.

The mother-of-two was hoping to go for a coffee with the host, only for him to ignore her text message.

Talking to her radio co-host Jamie Theakston, Amanda said: “I’ve moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it.”

Amanda confirmed her feud with Phillip and blasted him for refusing to make up with her

(Image: ITV)

He replied: “You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?”

At the time, BGT judge Amanda explained: “I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn’t reply to my text.

“What can I say?” she responded, before Jamie pushed: “The olive branch had been extended,” to which she replied: “Oh, yes.”

