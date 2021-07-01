Alyson Stoner Reflected On Her Experience With “Dangerous” Conversion Therapy Before Coming Out As Pansexual – BuzzFeed News

Performer and actor Alyson Stoner is opening up about her “.imately difficult” and “dangerous” experience with LGBTQ conversion therapy.

In 2018, Alyson came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in an essay for Teen Vogue, in which she said she is “attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways.”

In the essay, Alyson wrote that she had gone to therapy after falling in love with a woman in order to “identify the source of [her] attraction.”

“Like many, I had internalized some of the harmful beliefs and misconceptions about LGBTQ people and identities,” she said.

“My faith at that time played a large role in every aspect of my life, and my worldview neither supported nor accepted same-sex relationships,” she continued. “I prayed in turmoil nightly, begging to be healed from these desires. Certain pastors and community members tried to reverse and eliminate my attraction to her.”