always-be-my-sweet-little-girl:-barack-obama,-michelle-celebrate-daughter-malia’s-birthday-in-cute-posts

Barack Obama and wife Michelle shared lovely TBT snaps as they gushed over their daughter

The former US president said it was a joy to watch Malia make her own path that is filled with grace and humour

The former first lady said the 23-year-old will always be her little girl whose big heart and hugs lift up her day

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have celebrated their eldest daughter Malia as she turned 23 years old on Sunday, July 4.

Barack Obama with his two daughters enjoying a laugh back when he was president. Photo: michelleobama.

Source: Instagram

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The two went on social media sharing lovely throwback snaps with beautiful messages to honour their young lady, who to them will always be their little girl.

Barack shared a photo of him enjoying a nice daddy-daughter moment with a very young Malia with a huge smile on his face.

The influential leader said it has been a joy to watch her make her own way in the world “with poise, grace and humour.”

He hilariously noted he misses the days when she thought the fireworks on July 4, which is US’ independence day, were meant for her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Michelle also shared a TBT photo of a much older Malia wrapping her arms around her protector.

The mother of two said the photo was from a while back, but the 23-year-old will always be her little girl whose big heart and hugs always lift up her day.

She added that the family loves her and is excited to see what this new year holds.

Time with family

According to People, the Obama’s enjoyed spending time together, especially in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, which was great for them.

Malia and her younger sister Sasha reportedly spent time with their parents switching between their Washington DC home and their house on Martha’s Vineyard after schools were shut down.

Michelle even shared how the family have enjoyed lost moments in a difficult period, and their relationships had grown much stronger.

Obama appreciates wife Michelle

Meanwhile, . previously reported that the ex-US president had some beautiful words for his darling wife on social media.

Obama was grateful for the support his wife Michelle has given him through the years. The politician referred to her as an anchor that kept him firm and strong.

Obama also thanked Michelle for making him a dad and giving him two beautiful treasures

Source: .