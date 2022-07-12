alt-news-co-founder-mohd-zubair’s-interim-bail-extended-by-sc-in-up-case

NEW DELHI: The
Supreme Court
on Tuesday extended till further orders the interim bail of
Alt News
co-founder Mohammed
Zubair
in a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.
Additional Solicitor General
SV Raju
, speaking on behalf of the State government, informed a bench of Justices
DY Chandrachud
and AS Bopanna that the State government intended to file a counter affidavit in response to Zubair’s request to have the
FIR
filed in the matter quashed.
The Uttar Pradesh government was instructed to submit its answer within four weeks after the bench listed the case for final hearing on September 7.
Zubair in the case was given a five-day interim bail on July 8 by a vacation bench of the top court.
