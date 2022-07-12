Home WORLD NEWS Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair’s interim bail extended by SC in UP case
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair’s interim bail extended by SC in UP case

by News
NEW DELHI: The

Supreme Court

on Tuesday extended till further orders the interim bail of

Alt News

co-founder Mohammed

Zubair

in a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

Additional Solicitor General

SV Raju

, speaking on behalf of the State government, informed a bench of Justices

DY Chandrachud

and AS Bopanna that the State government intended to file a counter affidavit in response to Zubair’s request to have the

FIR

filed in the matter quashed.

The Uttar Pradesh government was instructed to submit its answer within four weeks after the bench listed the case for final hearing on September 7.

Zubair in the case was given a five-day interim bail on July 8 by a vacation bench of the top court.

(With inputs from agencies)

