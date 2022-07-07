Alt News co-founder Md Zubair moves SC for bail, hearing on Friday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Friday.

Zubair, arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, moved the apex court on Thursday for bail.

Officials had said that his “objectionable tweet of 2018 led to a Twitter storm with hate speeches, detrimental to communal harmony”.

A case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Patiala House court in Delhi on Saturday sent Zubair to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Delhi Police had said that Pravda Media, under which Alt News operates, received over Rs 2 lakh through various transactions where either the mobile phone number or the IP address was of foreign countries.



FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FacebookTwitterInstagramKOO APPYOUTUBE