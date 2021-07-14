almost-half-of-jakarta’s-population-may-have-contracted-covid-19,-survey-finds

(CNN) Nearly half of Jakarta’s residents may have contracted Covid-19, according to a health survey — more than 12 times the number of cases officially recorded in the Indonesian capital at the time when the research was carried out.

The survey, published July 10, tested for coronavirus antibodies in the blood of about 5,000 people across the city from March 15-31. The results showed 44.5% of those tested had antibodies, indicating they had been infected with Covid-19.

The report was a collaboration between the Jakarta Provincial Health Office, the University of Indonesia’s Faculty of Public Health, the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology and staff from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based in Indonesia.

Jakarta has a population of about 10.6 million, government figures show. According to the researchers, as many as 4.7 million people may have been infected in the capital by March 31.

“Through this survey, we can estimate the proportion of Jakarta residents who have been infected by the SARS CoV-2 virus, whether identified by PCR tests or not,” said Widyastuti, head of Jakarta’s Provincial Health Office, in an online press conference on July 10, state-run news agency Antara reported.