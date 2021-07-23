Almost A Year Later, The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Is A Proven Foldable Artifact From Our Imperfect Mobile Future – Forbes

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a dramatic improvement over the original Fold, but costs $1,800.

Samsung



In ten years’ time, I’m guessing that flexible displays will be so commonplace that you’ll read a review of some future Galaxy Fold and not give the underlying conceit a second thought. It’s still 2021, though, and you can currently count on just one hand the number of phones with fold-up screens. And while we don’t have a lot to compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to, this latest incarnation is remarkable.

In a nutshell, this is finally a device that’s more than a self-conscious technology demonstrator like the original Fold; the Galaxy Z Fold 2 redefines what you can do with a phone by leveraging that revolutionary folding display in novel and unexpected ways. That said, this phone costs a cool $1,800, which puts it in the same price range as a high-end laptop. I spent some time with the phone to see if it was worth the investment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 In a Nutshell

Pros

Fully usable open or closed

Hinge and screen design seems perfectly rugged for day-to-day use

More than all-day battery life

Flex Mode has a lot of potential

Cons

Thick and heavy

Crazy expensive

Camera isn’t especially impressive

Limited app compatibility with Flex Mode

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Technical Specifications

Price as tested: $1,799 | OS: Android 10 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus | Main Display: 7.6 inches, 2208 x 1768 pixels @ 120Hz refresh rate | Front Display: 6.2 inches, 2260 x 816 pixels @ 60Hz | Storage: 256GB | Rear Cameras: 12 megapixel wide-angle, 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 12 megapixel 2X telephoto | Front Camera: 10 megapixel | Battery: 4,500-mAh, approximately 10 hours | Dimensions: 6.2×2.6×0.66 inches (closed), 6.2x 5×0.27 inches (open), 10 ounces

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Design

At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a traditional-looking, albeit very narrow phone with a 6.2-inch display. The 2260 x 816-pixel display is fully usable on its own; there’s no need to open it up to get to the main display.

Because the left side is all hinge, you’ll find the power and volume controls on the right. The power button doubles as a fingerprint reader, and there’s face ID built in as well.

The front display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is almost uncomfortably narrow, but just wait till you … [+] unfold it.

Forbes/Dave Johnson



There’s a lot more going on beneath that shiny surface—it unfolds to reveal a much larger display via a large screen tucked inside. And while Samsung has envisioned the future with this folding display, the brand’s engineers are still limited by 2021 technology. Eventually, I have little doubt that folding phones won’t rely on anything so prosaic as mechanical hinges, but for the time being, that’s what we get.

The Fold 2’s hinge design is orders of magnitude better than the one in the original Fold, though—it’s sturdy and rugged, and after weeks of use, seemingly built to last. That’s not a trivial concern, because the first Fold was pulled from the market because it broke under the load of a harsh stare. This one stood up to routine daily abuse and looks robust enough to withstand years of daily use.

It’s worth pointing out that the hinge is a little thicker than the phone itself, so if you look down the edge of the folded phone, you’ll see an air gap between the two halves where they meet the hinge. It’s inelegant; an engineering compromise that reminds me of the lens bump on most modern phones. And the Fold 2 has both—a lens bump plus a thick hinge that gives it two different reasons not to lie flat.

Seen from the end, you can see the hinge causes a gap between the screens.

Forbes/Dave Johnson



It’s also ludicrously thick; you can’t help but notice this phone when it’s in your pocket. Want a good simulation of the Fold 2? Take a pair of Samsung Galaxy S21s and band them together, like Sigourney Weaver duct-taping together M41A pulse rifles during the climax of Aliens. You get used to it, but it’s a noticeable load in your pocket.

But the real appeal here is what the phone transforms into when you unfold it. There’s a lot of tension in the hinges, so this won’t happen by accident, nor will it flip open with a flick of the wrist like Captain Kirk’s communicator. But once unfolded, you’re treated to a generous 7.6-inch screen. Essentially, the phone transforms into a very small tablet, with a 5:4 aspect ratio—much more square than you’re used to seeing in a handheld. The 2208 x 1768-pixel display measures about 6.25 inches high by 5 inches wide, and it seems downright decadent for typical mobile tasks like web browsing, Facebook and email.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus and comes in just a single configuration with 128GB RAM and 256GB of internal non-expandable storage (there’s no microSD slot). And of course, the phone has a standard bulge of lenses in front. You get a normal lens, ultrawide and 2X telephoto, all 12 megapixels. There are two other cameras as well—a 10-megapixel in front plus an identical 10-megapixel inside, visible when the screen is unfolded. It’s all fine, as far as it goes, but there are other Samsung phones with much more useful camera systems—like the 3x optical zoom in the Galaxy S21 or the 10x zoom in the S21 Ultra. Even so, the camera takes superb photos, like this one of my puppy.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2’s telephoto lens captured this photo.

Forbes/Dave Johnson



There are a number of color options available. You can pick bronze or black and can also get the hinge accented in blue, red, silver and gold.

Unfolding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

You can use the phone’s front display in a pinch. Want to check email without opening up the phone? Need to browse Twitter with just one hand? The front display can get the job done. But in the same way you wouldn’t want to use a Ferrari to run to the grocery store, you’ll itch to open up the main display for most things.

The first thing you’ll probably notice—especially if the screen is off or dark—is the pretty obvious crease that runs through the middle of the display. The good news is, like the ubiquitous camera notch in most every modern phone, you quickly stop noticing it. That’s especially true when the screen is displaying a white background, where it’s much less obvious to the point of almost being invisible.

Whatever app you’re running on the front display automatically transfers to the main screen, sort of like Apple’s continuity feature—just within the same device. The display is a joy to use for everything, from working in Microsoft Word to watching videos to using Google Maps. The screen is big enough to feel like you can get real work done, unlike with even oversized phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max or Samsung S21 Ultra, both of which sometimes make me feel like I’m working through a straw.

Google Maps really takes advantage of the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Forbes/Dave Johnson



It’s also big enough to make multitasking practical, and the Fold 2 lets you arrange up to three apps on-screen at once—side-by-side for two apps, or the screen splits vertically on one side to add a third. Have two apps you use together a lot? Save them an a pair and open them together with a tap.

And Samsung leverages the folding display for an unexpected new feature. You don’t have to fold the phone flat; you can partially unfold the phone like a clamshell—this is called Flex Mode.

When in Flex Mode, the phone looks sort of like a miniature laptop, and you can actually use it that way. I’ve set the phone on my desk and typed in Word, for example. But the real appeal here is that a number of apps have been optimized for Flex Mode. In apps redesigned for Flex Mode, various features get automatically reorganized between the top and bottom.

In the Camera app, for example, the top screen is the preview while the bottom shows your recent snapshot and camera controls. Meanwhile, you can video chat in Duo with the video on top of the screen and control below, and the phone automatically sits naturally like a laptop, so you’re not constantly trying to lean the phone against something on your desk to have a conversations hands-free.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Flex Mode with the Camera app.

Forbes/Dave Johnson



The Calendar is another great example of Flex Mode’s potential. In the usual orientation, you can see the full month view in enough detail that it’s genuinely useful. Turn the phone landscape, and you get an abstracted version of the calendar and today’s meetings side-by-side. Then Flex Mode the display and you get the calendar on top and meetings below. Similarly in YouTube, the video plays on top while you can scroll through comments down below.

But Flex Mode is ultimately a little disappointing. It’s only compatible with a handful of apps. More apps are sure to come, but for now Flex Mode is like a party that only a few people showed up for. Other disappointments? The Fold 2 doesn’t work with a stylus, though some rumors suggest that the next Fold might solve whatever technical problem is keeping Samsung from adding a stylus to folding displays.

Thankfully, Samsung didn’t neglect the basics. Sound quality—both when playing audio through the phone’s speakers and when making calls—is exactly what you’d expect from a Samsung flagship phone. And despite the large display, the Fold 2 delivered superb battery life. In routine day-to-day use, it offered more than all-day performance, and when I clocked the battery, it ran for more than 12 hours with a mix of productivity, browsing and video watching.

Final Thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Even if you absolutely love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it’s impossible to ignore the astronomical price tag. The phone debuted at $2000 but currently lists for $1800—as much as you might spend on a high-end laptop. That’s a substantial investment for a phone that’s likely to be replaced later this year by a Fold 3. And foldable phones are evolving rapidly, so I suspect there will be a ton of improvements in how foldable devices work in the span of just a few years. If you get the Fold 2—or even the Fold 3—I worry you’re signing on for buyer’s remorse as soon as the next model appears.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is among the priciest smartphones you can buy. But the screen folds.

Forbes/Dave Johnson



And the device itself is a study in compromises. I don’t care for how thick this phone is or the way the hinge struggles to fit in the phone’s existing form factor. And right now, far too few apps take advantage of the phone’s unique characteristics like Flex Mode.

All that said, this is an impressive phone that makes a bold statement. It’s a joy to use; it has snappy performance, a bright, high-performance screen, and when used with the right apps, Flex Mode certainly has its moments. You can’t really accuse the design of feeling like a prototype, either. It switches seamlessly from the front screen to the main, and from flat to Flex, and every mode feels like it has been thought through to work elegantly as a whole. If you have the money and go in fully aware that the next model may make this one look like a prototype, then I can’t think of a better premium phone to slip into your pocket.