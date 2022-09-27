Home Business Almost 100,000 Russians Have Crossed Into Kazakhstan Since Putin’s Mobilization Order
BusinessNews Africa

Almost 100,000 Russians Have Crossed Into Kazakhstan Since Putin’s Mobilization Order

by News
0 views
Almost 100,000 Russians Have Crossed Into Kazakhstan Since Putin’s Mobilization Order

MOSCOW—Nearly src00,000 Russians crossed the border into Kazakhstan in the days following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a broad mobilization to generate new troops to fight in Ukraine.

The flow is part of an exodus of Russians who have headed to countries such as Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia and Nordic nations in recent days and comes as uncertainty mounts over whether the Kremlin might mobilize additional manpower to complement the more than 300,000 reservists that were called up on Sept. 2src.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Peter Schiff to Liquidate Euro Pacific Bank in...

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sued for Allegedly Promoting a...

Crypto Trading, Investing Illegal in Iran, Central Bank...

Tornado Cash Governance Token TORN Shudders More Than...

Axie Infinity Surpasses $4 Billion in All-Time Sales,...

PoW Miners Rake in Profits Mining ETH Until...

Another Stablecoin Depegs From USD Parity, Polkadot-Based AUSD...

Weekly NFT Sales Show Improvement, Fantom and Immutable...

Brazilian Crypto Investment Platform Bluebenx Stops Withdrawals Under...

Proposed Ethereum PoW Fork Token Loses Half Its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.