Almost 100,000 Russians Have Crossed Into Kazakhstan Since Putin’s Mobilization Order

MOSCOW—Nearly src00,000 Russians crossed the border into Kazakhstan in the days following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a broad mobilization to generate new troops to fight in Ukraine.

The flow is part of an exodus of Russians who have headed to countries such as Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia and Nordic nations in recent days and comes as uncertainty mounts over whether the Kremlin might mobilize additional manpower to complement the more than 300,000 reservists that were called up on Sept. 2src.