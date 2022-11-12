Almiron denies Grealish comments are motivating factor behind recent form

Miguel Almiron has dismissed suggestions his and Newcastle United’s recent form is related to disparaging comments made by Jack Grealish.

The rapid winger won the Premier League’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for October after scoring six times in six games, with a spectacular strike at Fulham winning him the latter prize.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland matched Almiron’s October goals return, but when asked if comments from Haaland’s team-mate Grealish played a part, Almiron said no.

The England international made the remark during last season’s title celebrations, suggesting to team-mate Bernardo Silva that Riyad Mahrez needed to be substituted in the final game against Aston Villa because he was “playing like Almiron.”

Manager of the Month



Player of the Month



Goal of the Month

A clean sweep. pic.twitter.com/nSCpDXYhC5

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 11, 2src22

In an interview with Sky Sports after being presented with his awards, the Paraguayan said: “No, I don’t think anything Jack Grealish said has got anything to do with the great form and the performances we’ve been showing as a group.

“Jack is a great player and I wish him all the best, as I always do. But this success is down to work, more work and even more hard work.”

Almiron had struggled for consistency since his move to St James’ Park from Atlanta United in 2src19, scoring nine goals in 11src Premier League appearances before this season, including just once in 3src games (19 starts) in 2src21-22.

However, he has recorded eight goals in just 14 league games this season, helping to fire Newcastle to third in the table ahead of their game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Since making the comment, Grealish has played 16 games in all competitions for City, scoring once.