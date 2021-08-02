almada-slams-cruz-azul:-one-team-tried-to-play-and-the-other-tried-to-obstruct

Santos Laguna’s manager has left a 1-1 draw furious with the tactics his team encountered

Santos Laguna manager Jorge Almada has slammed Cruz Azul for time-wasting in a 1-1 draw on Sunday night, which he blamed in part on “permissive” referees.

His side went down a goal in the 64th minute, and he felt his opponents were cynical in their play from there.

However, Santos Laguna did manage to salvage a point through an 82nd-minute penalty kick conversion from Diego Valdes Contreras.

What has been said?

“One team tried to play and the other tried to obstruct, with the help of a permissive referee,” Almada said via TUDN. “Sometimes I find it difficult to understand what is happening.

“The referee gives five minutes [of stoppage time] when they cut the game, threw the balls, there was a pause to drink water. I would be more satisfied if we left and lost it with all the time that was lost.

“The main [decision-maker] is the referees, if someone decides not to play they should punish them. I don’t like my players to take time [like that].

“It is difficult for me to understand things that we all talk about [in meetings with Liga MX officials] and are not carried out.”

Reynoso responds to compaints

Cruz Azul boss Juan Reynoso disagreed with Almada’s perspective, arguing that the draw was a “fair result” and his players performed honorably.

